Coach Charged With Molesting Girls in California Arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A former competitive cheerleading coach charged with molesting girls in California is arrested in Fargo.

44-year-old Erick Kristianson of Antioch, Tennessee was arrested last week on a warrant.

He was extradited back to California and was being held without bail as of Wednesday.

He is accused of molesting girls ages 11 to 16 and faces 16 felony counts including committing lewd acts on a child.

Kristianson also faces charged in Florida.

He could face a possible life sentence if convicted of all charges.