Suspect Evades Police After Search In South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A suspect is on the loose after a police search overnight in South Fargo.

Police say members of the Street Crimes Unit recognized a Native American man in a vehicle with outstanding warrants.

They tried to make contact around 9:00 Wednesday night.

The man got out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers, including several K9’s, searched for the man in the area of 13th Ave. S. to 5th Ave. S. and 14th St. S. to 18th St. S.

At the time they asked people in the area to stay in their homes and not make contact with the man.

Police called off their search around 11:45 Wednesday night after they could not find him.