Third and Final Suspect in Downtown Fargo Stabbing Sentenced

Joseph Poitra

Phillip Bergquist / Dewey Bergquist

George Ortiz



FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The final suspect in a fatal stabbing in downtown Fargo is sentenced to time served.

29-year-old Joseph Poitra was charged with accomplice to murder but a plea deal dropped the charge to reckless endangerment.

He was released after being behind bars since November, serving 192 days.

Poitra was also sentenced to 18 months probation.

Earlier, 39-year-old George Ortiz was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing 33-year-old Phillip Bergquist in October.

A third suspect, 25-year-old David Reyneros Jr., was sentenced last week to time served for witness tampering.

Bergquist was the grandson of long-time Fargo TV weatherman Dewey Bergquist and had just moved to Fargo from Wisconsin.