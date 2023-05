Cass County Sheriff’s Office will hold training at Bonanzaville

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you see heavy law enforcement or hear gunfire at Bonanzaville, don’t be alarmed.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting law enforcement training in West Fargo starting tonight.

The training dates are May 16th, 17th, and 23rd.

All training times are 5:30 to 9:30 PM.