Pet Connection: Meet Tiki

Tiki is a huge sweetheart from Homeward Animal Shelter in this week's Pet Connection

Tiki is a huge sweetheart.

She’s a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix from our friends at Homeward Animal Shelter.

She loves everyone. Kids. Adults. Cats. Other dogs. She really loves belly rubs. All she needs is someone to match her energy and keep her busy.

For the rest of this week, you can get a friend like Tiki for free.

Homeward is out of room. Local shelters and pounds are at capacity. There’s no more room for pets in need.

So Homeward is waiving all adoption fees for spayed and neutered dogs through May 21st to clear space for more dogs looking for homes.

Find out more about Tiki and a bunch of other great dogs you can adopts at no cost by clicking here.