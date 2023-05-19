The 19th annual Fargo Marathon is nearly upon us

The Fargo Marathon is near as thousands will take on the course for an event that's becoming more popular across the nation.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Tomorrow morning, the FARGODOME will be filled with thousands and thousands of people running in the 19th annual Fargo Marathon. Recently the F-M area was dealing with smoke conditions, but recent rainfall and a cold front has helped clear the skies.

“So hopefully tonight, 65 and sunny and hopefully tomorrow morning 45 and sunny,” said Mark Knutson, Fargo Marathon Executive Director.

This race event had humbled beginnings. They began on the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge when it was snowing and cold outside. Now they meet at the FARGODOME, and with it becoming a premiere event for running communities across the U.S. Knutson has been a part of the event since it began, and he shared what it has meant to him these past 19 years.

“It’s just been a part of my life. I left some pretty, good paying corporate jobs to do this full time and made some mistakes and made tons of friends and made great memories,” said Knutson.

One of the challenges the planning committee faced this year was delayed construction season for the city of Fargo. Fargo Mayor, Tim Mahoney, said crews were working as fast as they could to get the roads prepared.

“We were a little delayed this year on street repairs, so our street crews are working vigorously to make sure the route has minimal potholes,” said Mayor Mahoney.

The race crew just want to get through the weekend before they start planning the 20th edition of the marathon, which is set for next year.

The Half-Marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. while the full Marathon starts at 7:45 a.m.