LIVE: Asian Night Market at The Plains

Come hungry.

Are you hungry for a taste of Asian culture and cuisine?

May is National Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, and you can help wrap it up in style with a night market that’s worth skipping lunch for.

This Friday, the Plains Art Museum is hosting its second annual Asian Night Market.

It’s based on the popular night markets for shopping and street food featured in Asian nations like the Philippines, China, South Korea and Singapore.

This year features new vendors, food stalls and art.

It’s a partnership with Voices of Creative Change.

The Plains’ Chelsea Steffes sat down for a live chat with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about how the night market got started and about the vibrant AAPI community here in the Red River Valley.