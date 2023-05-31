4 suspects arrested in connection to Moore shooting death

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police confirm four more suspects arrested in connection with the death of 16-year-old James Moore, who was shot and killed in south Fargo last week.

Marcus McCuin, 41, of Fargo, is arrested on four charges including murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, firearm possession by a felon and tampering with evidence.

Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren confirmed that 19-year-old Fabian Scott of West Fargo was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail on murder and strong-arm robbery charges related to the Moore case early Wednesday. Younggren said, however, his office is still reviewing the case for the appropriate charges against Scott.

West Fargo Police confirmed Wednesday morning that Scott was the individual taken into custody during the Red River Valley SWAT’s high-risk warrant service Tuesday night near the 200 block of 9 ½ Avenue W.

31-year-old Marcus Rexrode of Fargo, was arrested on May 25 and is being held on charges including murder, firearm possessed by a felon, and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the Moore case.

Chief Zibolski says Rexrode and Moore were known to one another, but would not expand further. Zibolski confirmed multiple shots were fired during the incident.

Tommie Trent, 36, of Moorhead, is also arrested for conspiracy of a controlled substance.

All suspects are being held in the Cass County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information, contact police.