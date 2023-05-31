Gov. Walz announces $5 Million to Support 22 Small Businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is giving nearly $5 million in loans for 22 small businesses across the state.

It’s part of the state’s new $100 million State Small Business Credit Initiative.

One of the chosen businesses in our area is Industrial Finishing Services, Inc. in Perham.

That loan is part of the Automation Loan Participation Program which helps companies purchase automation equipment to increase productivity.