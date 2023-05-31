Second suspect arrested in James Moore shooting death

Fabian Scott

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old James Moore in Fargo on May 22.

Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren confirmed that 19-year-old Fabian Scott of West Fargo was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail on murder and strong-arm robbery charges related to the Moore case early Wednesday. Younggren said, however, his office is still reviewing the case for the appropriate charges against Scott.

West Fargo Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that Scott was the individual taken into custody during the Red River Valley SWAT’s high-risk warrant service Tuesday night near the 200 block of 9 ½ Avenue W.

Another man, 31-year-old Marcus Rexrode of Fargo, was arrested on May 25 and is being held on charges including murder, firearm possessed by a felon, and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the Moore case.

Fargo Police were called to the 4400 block off of 9th Ave. S. after gunshots were heard late in the evening of May 22. Soon after, they found Moore’s body, and a handgun lying nearby. An initial police investigation into the shooting indicated multiple individuals were involved in a fight and fled the scene before officers arrived.

During a news conference last week, Chief Dave Zibolski said Rexrode and Moore were known to one another, but would not expand further. Zibolski confirmed multiple shots were fired during the incident.