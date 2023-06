Gov. Walz signs largest infrastructure bill in state history

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Tim Walz signs a $2.6 billion infrastructure bill into law.

It’s the largest one in state history.

The money will to repairing roads and bridges, creating jobs, and investing in infrastructure across Minnesota.

Over $500 million will go to water projects in the state.

He signed the bill along the Mississippi River near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge which will get funding for reconstruction.