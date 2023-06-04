Four Fargo Park District Pools to Open For The Season on Monday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s some great news if you’re trying to get some relief from the heat.

Fargo Park District is opening four outdoor pools for the season on Monday at 1 p.m.

That includes Madison Pool & Splash Pad, Davies Recreational Pool, Southwest Recreation Pool and Roger G. Gress Northside Pool.

Island Park Pool is of course closed for the season due to the ongoing reconstruction project.

Admission prices range from $3.25 to $5.50 per session and season pool passes can only be purchased online or at the park district office this year.

Moorhead Municipal Swimming Pools opened for the season on June 2.