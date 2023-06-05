Road construction projects causing new closures around Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many road construction projects are ramping up and some are just starting, meaning there will be several roads closed this week.

The 32nd Ave. reconstruction project continues with a new closure of the 25th St. intersection.

Beginning today, lanes on 4th St. S will be reduced in width and shifted east between 2nd St. S and 6th Ave. S lasting about three weeks.

There will also be road closures for 3-4 blocks around 8th St. N for watermain maintenance that will be completed in 2 phases.

Also today the I-29 and I-94 tri-level bridge modification work is now underway in Fargo.

“So we will bypass the watermains so folks will have temporary water and then they’ll be replacing all of the underground pipes and putting in all new pipes and then new street pavement.” says The City of Fargo’s Transportation Engineer Jeremy Gorden.

Since temperatures have been getting hotter there have been some issues with road buckling causing two roads to be closed near the landfill.

When temperatures reach 90-95 degrees you can expect roads and sidewalks to buckle.

“What causes it is just extreme heat. So, everything has to expand and contract with heat and concrete when it expands it has to go someplace and the easiest place to usually go is up.” says Gorden.

The City of Fargo would like to remind motorists to exercise caution and pay attention to all posted signs and speed limits while traveling through construction zones.

Please be prepared for lane shifts, reduced speed limits, and potential delays during peak hours.

“One tip I have is, just be patient and stay alert. When you see orange out there just know something ahead is about to change.” says Gorden.

There are several ways to stay up to date with Fargo’s construction projects including a travel information map, click here for more.