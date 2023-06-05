Two People Found in Burning Apartment in Fargo on Friday Have Died

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A tragic update about an apartment fire in Fargo on Friday afternoon.

Fargo Fire Department says two people found inside the apartment at 4355 10th Avenue South during the fire have since died.

They say 3-year-old SerenityRae Zamarron died on Friday.

26-year-old Jose Zamarron Tellez died on Saturday.

They were found in a second floor apartment that was on fire around 3:15 Friday afternoon.

The cause of death is being investigated by Cass County Coroner’s Office and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.