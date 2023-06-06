10th annual Moorhead Farmers Market kick off

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Moorhead Parks and Recreation kicked off their 10th annual Moorhead Farmers Market. The market is an exciting summer spot for people of all ages.

It is held every Tuesday through September 26th from 3:30-6:30 pm in the Hjemkomst Center’s parking lot.

“So this is the first day of the farmers market, it’s our 10th season which is really exciting. It’s our second year at this location, the Hjemkomst Center Lot” says Moorhead Parks and Recreation’s Recreation Coordinator, Josie Gereszek.

Throughout the summer you can enjoy fresh, locally grown produce, baked goods, jams, salsas, meats, hand-crafted items, plants, dog treats and more.

This year, you can expect new and returning vendors, live music each market day, free museum entry after 5 pm, and canoe and kayak rentals during paddling season.

Today the market featured the sounds of Mike Morse on the Viking Ship Park Stage.

“Yeah, every market features “music at the market” with local artists today we have Mike Morse playing which is great. Those set times are 4 – 6 pm each market.” says Gereszek.

The Moorhead Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits, allowing shoppers to buy local with their SNAP/EBT cards.

Better yet, when claimed at the Moorhead Farmers Market, these benefits are matched, meaning $10 worth of SNAP gets you $30 in tokens to spend on fresh foods courtesy of Hunger Solutions of Minnesota.

The market is also newly authorized to serve WIC participants and low-income seniors.

“It’s really important to support local food systems and local growers and this is just a way to get together with the community and celebrate all of the local food that we have here.” says Gereszek.

If you missed the Moorhead Farmers Market, don’t worry, there will be plenty of opportunities to get your fresh food.

For more information and to see the full lineup of vendors and performers click here.