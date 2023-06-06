Ticks on the rise in Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Ticks are on the rise in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

And while they can pose a threat to people, they also are dangerous for your furry friends.

But, there are treatment options, ways to prevent ticks from becoming a problem.

This includes repellents and avoided areas where ticks are known to be a problem.

But if you do find one on your pet, get it removed safely and monitor for symptoms.

“You definitely want to watch for any kind of signs of illness in your pet, any kind of lethargy, any rashes or any other signs that they’re not feeling really well and then seek out medical care if you see any of the symptoms,” said Erin Buzick of 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

Just like people, dogs can get illnesses from ticks.

It’s important to take precautions when it comes to your pet’s health and safety.