“Still Not Canceled” Jeff Dunham Brings His Comedy Routine to Scheels Arena This Fall

"Walter" and Jeff Dunham

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Jeff Dunham wants you to know he is “Still Not Canceled”.

That is the name of his latest comedy tour and he is bringing it to Scheels Arena in Fargo on Saturday, September 23.

Dunham will bring along his cast of world-famous characters including Walter.

He has shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours, and a best-selling autobiography.

As a way of giving back while on tour, Dunham and his wife Audrey created the Jeff Dunham Family Fund.

A portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations.

Tickets are $55.50 plus fees for the 3 p.m. show.

They are on sale June 12th at www.jeffdunham.com.