Get Rollin’ With Nickelback When The Band Hits Fargodome in October

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Nickelback is expanding its latest tour by adding 16 cities including a stop at Fargodome.

The massive run of the band’s ‘Get Rollin’ Tour’ will now hit 53 cities in total.

They’ll be in Fargo on Thursday, October 5.

Fargodome put out a teaser about the concert announcement on social media on Wednesday and many people recognized the van from the band’s latest album cover.

You can get your tickets to Nickelback and opening act Brantley Gilbert starting Friday at 10 a.m. during the artist presale.

General onsale begins Tuesday at LiveNation.com.