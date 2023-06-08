Hundreds enjoy annual Day of Play in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Tractors and machines aren’t really known to be kid-friendly but those rules go out of the window when it’s the Day of Play!

RDO’s Equipment Company and John Deere hosts its annual play party in Moorhead.

Hundreds of kids and their parents had a chance to not only see the equipment but ride and play on it as well.

It’s a fun day for the entire family where they can enjoy hot dogs, snow cones, games and even bouncy houses.

“It looks like a place for a bunch of kids to play and stuff. I don’t know if we’re going to do the tractor rides because the lines are really long but I’m thinking of playing on stuff, too,” says Dexter Stinton.

The kids were also taught how to use each piece of machinery.