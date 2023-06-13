RiverArts presents Nordic Night at Memorial Park
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — On five Tuesdays in the summer, Moorhead Parks and Recreation presents RiverArts.
During these events, you can expect cultural performances, artist-led demonstrations and activities, inflatables, yard games, a photo station, and more.
There are concessions available from The Lions Club of Moorhead and adult beverages from Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater.
People were encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the sounds of Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome and engage with community organizations and vendors.
“I mean, I think it’s just important to have opportunities to bring the community together and have fun. Everyone deserves to have fun so it’s really awesome to organize these free cultural concert events in the park,” says Moorhead Parks and Recreation’s Recreation Coordinator, Josie Gereszek.
Nordic Culture Clubs shared treats and were selling tickets for the Scandinavian Festival coming up in June.
This event and future RiverArts nights are free to the public.
Below is the rest of the summer schedule:
Tuesday, June 27 at Memorial Park
Gina Powers Band + Petting Zoo
Heather & Thistle Pipes and Drums
Art activity w/ Christy Goulet (dreamcatchers)
Tuesday, July 11 at Woodlawn Park Heritage Garden & Amphitheater
Heart&Soul + Barrel Car Rides
Fargo Folklorico (traditional Mexican dance)
Art activity w/ Baker Garden & Gifts (pollinator houses)
Tuesday, July 25 at Memorial Park
Hiahli + River Keepers Fishing Clinic
Buffalo River Singers & Dancers
Art activity w/ Amanda Frost (printmaking)
Tuesday, August 8 at Memorial Park
The Front Fenders + Dunk Tank
Chinese Heritage of Recreation and Dance
Art activity w/ Bridget Solsaa (tufting, punch needle)