RiverArts presents Nordic Night at Memorial Park

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — On five Tuesdays in the summer, Moorhead Parks and Recreation presents RiverArts.

During these events, you can expect cultural performances, artist-led demonstrations and activities, inflatables, yard games, a photo station, and more.

There are concessions available from The Lions Club of Moorhead and adult beverages from Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater.

People were encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the sounds of Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome and engage with community organizations and vendors.

“I mean, I think it’s just important to have opportunities to bring the community together and have fun. Everyone deserves to have fun so it’s really awesome to organize these free cultural concert events in the park,” says Moorhead Parks and Recreation’s Recreation Coordinator, Josie Gereszek.

Nordic Culture Clubs shared treats and were selling tickets for the Scandinavian Festival coming up in June.

This event and future RiverArts nights are free to the public.

Below is the rest of the summer schedule:

Tuesday, June 27 at Memorial Park

Gina Powers Band + Petting Zoo

Heather & Thistle Pipes and Drums

Art activity w/ Christy Goulet (dreamcatchers)

Tuesday, July 11 at Woodlawn Park Heritage Garden & Amphitheater

Heart&Soul + Barrel Car Rides

Fargo Folklorico (traditional Mexican dance)

Art activity w/ Baker Garden & Gifts (pollinator houses)

Tuesday, July 25 at Memorial Park

Hiahli + River Keepers Fishing Clinic

Buffalo River Singers & Dancers

Art activity w/ Amanda Frost (printmaking)

Tuesday, August 8 at Memorial Park

The Front Fenders + Dunk Tank

Chinese Heritage of Recreation and Dance

Art activity w/ Bridget Solsaa (tufting, punch needle)