Fire Burning In Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

U.S. Forest Service says about 30 acres of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are currently burning.

The Minnesota Interagency Incident Command Team B has been requested to coordinate the extended response to the Spice Lake fire.

That’s in the Gunflint Ranger District of the Superior National Forest.

The fire is being monitored and at the moment it’s still small, but conditions are dry.

More than 20,000 acres of the BWCA burned during the 2021 Greenwood Fire.