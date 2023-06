Crash in Manitoba kills at least 15 people on tour bus

MANITOBA, CANADA (KVRR/CNN) — A fiery highway crash in Manitoba, Canada.

At least 15 people were killed and ten are hospitalized.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say a tour bus collided with a semi truck about two hours west of Winnipeg.

The bus was carrying a group of 25 seniors from Dauphin to a casino.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

Law enforcement said there could be criminal charges, pending an investigation.