Pet Connection: Meet Cooper

The birds are back in this week's Pet Connection

Meet Cooper! He is the first bird to join us in a while from the Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue, and Education in West Fargo.

He’s a 25-year-old White Capped Pionus. They can live 30 to 40 years, so you could still have a long time with a new companion.

They call birds feathered friends, and Cooper certainly fits the bill. He’s talkative and inquisitive. One of his favorite snacks are cashews. He is extremely friendly and would be a wonderful addition to a home with a single adult or a couple. He would need to be supervised around children.

If Cooper is the bird for you, reach out the C.A.A.R.E. by clicking here.