“Who Done It” Murder Mystery Game at Bonanzaville

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Bonanzaville’s pioneer village becomes the set of a wild west themed game of “who done it.”

Teams of 6 to 8 people search for clues to this new spin on an old favorite.

Players dress in their favorite wild west gear and become a part of a live action murder mystery.

Actors around the pioneer village work together to bring this game to life, making it a unique experience for everyone.

“It’s a blast because you get to go around our village and it’s turned into the backdrop for a living, breathing, moving, production.” says the Executive Director of Bonanzaville Beth Jansen.

Tickets to this curated experience include a happy hour with two adult beverages and snacks.