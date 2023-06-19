LIVE: Roger Maris All-Star Week

The stars are aligning and appearing all this week in Fargo.

FARGO — If the metro seems even hotter this week in June than the forecast calls for, there’s a good reason.

The stars are closer and brighter than ever for All-Star Week, going on now to benefit the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

It’s an event that offers everything from free youth sports clinics, celebrity golf and youth baseball tournaments, plus plenty of other opportunities to get up close and person with some of your favorite sports stars.

Some of the guests include Brock Lesnar, Ken Griffey Sr., Goose Gossage, and for fans of hometown heroes, former NDSU and Minnesota Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson.

The fundraiser goes to raise awareness, research and expand the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.

Roger Maris Jr., Maris’s son, is in town all week in his role as an anti-cancer activist.

It’s part of his family’s mission to make sure other families facing a cancer diagnosis in their loved ones get the support they need to help heal.

Check out his full-length interview on the Morning Show, and don’t forget to look at the full lineup of events for All-Star Week.