Don’t Forget To Bee There: Pollinator Party at Baker Garden & Gift

FARGO — You might not think of bees or other stinging, flying insects as popular party guests.

But a lot of groups are trying to lure them to their parties this summer, and they want you to do the same.

South Fargo-based garden center Baker Garden and Gift is celebrating the opening of its new pollinator garden with a special Pollinator Party this week.

They’re selling pollinator plants chosen expressly for your home garden, and they’ll teach you which plants to pick that give the precious insects and birds something to snack on and even raise a family on throughout the entire spring, summer and fall.

They’re also selling two bee-themed beers from Fargo Brewing Company to raise funds for education and conservation efforts.

Significant numbers of the bee and butterfly populations are in serious jeopardy around the world, thanks to pesticides, climate change, and habitat loss.

And without bees, most plants can’t set fruit and make the foods we eat.

Baker’s Rachel Sailer joined The Morning Show to talk about why you likely won’t have to worry about bees stinging you, what plants are best for bees in spring, summer and fall, and why so many gardeners are welcoming wild milkweed into their gardens instead of pulling it out.