Boy shot and killed in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Police say a boy had been shot near the 900 block of 19th St. S.

They say an officer was flagged down on patrol and was told the boy had been shot just after 6p.m. Friday evening.

The body was found in an area of trees nearby.

First responders tried lifesaving measures but the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the person responsible has been identified and is being interviewed.

The state’s BCA will further investigate.