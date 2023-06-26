Bongards Creameries announce major expansion at Perham plant

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR) — Bongards Creameries announces a major investment in its Perham plant.

The expansion will increase overall plant capacity to 5.5 million pounds of milk per day.

The latest investment includes expansion of the milk intake bays, cheese packaging equipment,

whey drying and packaging equipment, whey warehousing, and wastewater treatment.

The work is being done by local Perham contractors and is expected to be complete in June 2025.