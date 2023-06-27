Detroit Lakes preparing for busy holiday weekend

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Detroit Lakes is preparing for a busy Fourth of July weekend as thousands of people will make their way to the lakes area.

“We always love the 4th of July,” said Carrie Johnston, the president of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Summer in Detroit Lakes is what people kind of live for. That’s what we plan for and 4th of July is kind of a big kickoff to a really, really busy July, August and it just keeps rolling on.”

The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce said restaurants, hotels and other industries get pretty excited around this time of year because it helps them out financially.

“We are a resort town, we’re a tourism town. So we’re ready for people to come,” said Johnston. “We are all staffed up, ready for people to come and enjoy all that we have for restaurants to shopping downtown and more.”

With all of those people coming to DL, that means the roads are going to get a little busy. According to AAA, it is forecasted that there will be 43.2 million people travelling by car nationwide. Some of them will be using the interstates, highways and county roads to the lakes.

“So if you’re travelling to the parks, lakes, expect the roadways to be busy,” said Gene LaDoucer, the regional director of public affairs for AAA. “Give yourself a little bit more time to get there. And of course be safe. Drive defensively. Drive sober and buckle up.”

Johnston said the weather should be perfect for the fireworks show on Tuesday.