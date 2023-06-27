Minnesota Issues Record 23rd Air Quality Alert Due to Canadian Wildfires

ST. PAUL (AP) — Wildfire smoke from Canada prompts Minnesota officials to issue a record 23rd air quality alert for much of the state through late Wednesday.

Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec moved into Minnesota late Monday.

Ground-level smoke is expected to linger across southern, east-central and northeastern Minnesota.

The previous record for air quality alerts in the state was 21 back in 2021.

People in in sensitive groups are advised to limit time outside.

A cold front will move across Minnesota on Wednesday, bringing cleaner air from the west across the region by early Thursday.