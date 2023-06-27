New partnership to combat youth mental health crisis

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is partnering with the Caring Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley.

The new partnership is set to combat the youth mental health crisis through trauma-informed approaches to behavioral health care.

10-million will be invested in these programs by 2026.

To confront the ongoing youth mental health crisis in North Dakota, they are taking action through targeted grant programs.

“We’re very excited for the upcoming training opportunities this will give our staff because our frontline staff are the ones who work directly with the kids, so we’re here to help the kids.” says the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley, Robin Nelson.

This grant will provide training for 48-thousand staff to better support the emotional and mental well-being of over 3.6 million children nationwide.

“A lot of this funding will just help them to heal and build that resilience. You know, life is hard, and when they get knocked down being able to help them get back up again.” says Caring Foundation Manager, Amber Bolomberg.