10th Annual Mutt March raises money for SNIP

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – 4LuvofDog hosts the 10th annual Mutt March at Gooseberry Park in Moorhead.

This fun parade of dogs is a local event highlighting a great organization and the dogs they support.

The Mutt March was filled with fun activities including a dog costume contest, games, art, and live music.

This year they hosted a Microchip Clinic and offered nail trims for your furry best friend.

Proceeds from the Mutt March will help support the Spay Neuter Impact Project (SNIP) in their efforts to keep the homeless animal population low.