Pilot Killed in Crop Sprayer Crash in Polk County Identified

Courtesy KROX

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Polk County Sheriff identifies the pilot killed in a crop sprayer crash this week as 39-year-old Adam Parnow of Crookston.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the crash around 8:30 Tuesday night a few miles south of Crookston.

First responders found the plane in a field in Hammond Township and Parnow was found dead inside the aircraft.

The crash remains under investigation by the FAA.