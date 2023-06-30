LIVE: Celebrate North Dakota On 701 Day

Fargo Parks is hosting a 701 Day celebration on Saturday July 1st

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Ain’t no party like a Peace Garden party.

Celebrate North Dakota on a day seemingly designed to highlight the Roughrider state. Fargo Parks is hosting a 701 Day celebration on Saturday July 1st.

Of course the date symbolizes North Dakota’s statewide area code, 701.

This weekend’s event celebrates things like North Dakota’s agricultural heritage.

They will close off streets downtown for Ag equipment demos.

Multiple North Dakota musical artists will take the stage.

You can also bring in clothing items to get screen printed with 701 designs for free.

Organizers say 701 Day is a day to show that North Dakota has more than may meet they eye.

Fargo Parks Event Coordinator Stephanie D’Ambrosio says, “I think there are so many amazing things about North Dakota that are worth celebrating. There are so many things that maybe we don’t think about every day when we live here. Not only agriculture, but we have a really great arts community. We have a really great group of people who are musically talented. There’s so many things. I could go on and on. Our STEM programs. So just one day where we can really dive into North Dakota and celebrate why we all live here.”

The event is free. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Broadway Square in Downtown Fargo.