LIVE: Fast Rides, Furry 4H Friends, and Fairway Fun

The Red River Valley Fair is open and the Morning Show is ready to play.

It’s the ten-day stretch of games, rides, food, fun and 4H some people in the region look forward to all year long.

It’s the Red River Valley Fair, and it’s not just a chance to catch carnival rides, hear concerts by Flo Rida, Lynyrd Skynrd, and Dan ‘N’ Shay while chowing down on all the fried food your tummy can handle.

There are also some great opportunities to meet the people and animals who make the Red River Valley one of the agricultural powerhouses of the Upper Midwest.

The Morning Show’s Emily Welker got a chance to get close to goats, cuddle a frisky calf, watch new chicks come out of the egg, and get a greater understanding of what farmers do and why it’s so important to feeding America’s families.

https://www.redrivervalleyfair.com/