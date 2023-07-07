Minnesota representative pleads guilty to drunk driving

BAGLEY, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) Minnesota Republican Representative Matt Grossell pleads guilty to a fourth-degree DWI charge in Clearwater County District Court.

Grossell, a retired Clearwater County sheriff’s deputy and former Blackduck police chief, was cited on February 11 for DWI after he stopped for speeding in Gonvick.

According to an incident report, Grossell submitted to a blood alcohol test that showed he was at .15%, which is nearly twice the legal driving limit of .08%.

Grossell faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. His next court appearance is set for July 24.