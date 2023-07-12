Mosquito Spraying Planned For Fargo, West Fargo and Dilworth

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The mosquitoes are getting bad so Cass County Vector Control is taking to the sky.

They will do aerial spraying of Fargo and West Fargo Wednesday night starting at 8:30, weather permitting.

You’ll notice a pre-application flight around 6 o’clock to survey the spray block.

No pesticides are applied at that time.

The insecticide used is non-toxic to humans and pets.

Dilworth will be ground spraying for mosquitoes on Thursday or Monday beginning at 8 p.m.