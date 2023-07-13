‘No one has ever said give me a dollar and I’ll give you $20,’: Gov. Burgum’s plan to get donors

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Governor Doug Burgum is asking people to donate $1, and in return that person would receive a $20 gift card. A tactic that has never been used before to get donors according to a local political science professor.

“No one has ever said give me a dollar and I’ll give you $20,” said Barbara Headrick, a MSUM political science professor. “Usually you go onto somebody’s merch site, you buy t-shirts, you buy caps. You maybe buy a ticket to get a photo with them at an event. Those sorts of things.

Burgum is attempting to garner 40,000 unique donors through this plan, which is set by the RNC. He has to at least have 200 unique donors in 20 different states or territories.

“Most candidates, even the ones running for president. A Chris Christie, doesn’t have the millions of dollars, the hundreds of millions of dollars that Governor Burgum has.” said Headrick.

The GOP debate is scheduled for August 23 in Milwaukee.