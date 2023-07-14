Fargo Police: “Critical Incident” at 9th Avenue, 25th Street South

(UPDATED 7/14/23, 6:10 p.m. CST) FARGO, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) — Multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel are currently on-scene of an incident at the intersection of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

A source close to KFGO News says three officers have been shot.

From 13th to Main Avenue is currently closed. 9th Avenue South is blocked off with yellow tape. Witnesses reported hearing loud ‘pops’ or ‘bangs’ in the area.

At least two ambulances left the scene with lights and sirens on.

Fargo police report a “critical incident” and are asking the community to stay clear of the area of 25th Street and 13th Avenue.

Police also say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more info once available.

