FPD identifies those involved in Friday afternoon’s deadly shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identifies those involved from a south Fargo shooting Friday afternoon, including the officer and suspect, both of whom killed.

FPD officer Jake Wallin, of St. Michael, Minnesota, was killed in the shooting. He was 23-years-old and officially became an officer in April.

The suspect is identified as Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo. Police say he was taken to a healthcare facility for treatment where he later died.

Police say officer Zachary Robinson stopped shot at and killed Barakat. Robinson is on paid administrative leave while the North Dakota BCI conducts an investigation into the use of force per FPD’s operating procedure.

The two officers which were in critical condition because of gunshot wounds are identified as Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes.

Police say they are both in stable condition.

A 25-year-old Fargo woman was also shot with serious injuries.

The shooting happened after a vehicle crash on 25th St. S. near 9th Ave. S.

Witnesses say they then heard many loud pops and bangs, which may have been from an automatic weapon but that is not confirmed.

The FBI is also investigating the incident.