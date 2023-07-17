Minnesota Hometown Mourns Officer Jake Wallin

Officer Jake Wallin's hometown is mourning his tragic death this morning while also celebrating a life dedicated to service

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (KVRR/KMSP) – Officer Jake Wallin’s hometown is mourning his tragic death this morning while also celebrating a life dedicated to service.

Wallin died in a shooting in Fargo on Friday.

Jake Wallin graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 2018. He played football in school.

St. Michael Mayor Keith Wettschreck says people are stepping up to help his family, including buying groceries for them.

Many in the city are putting out blue porch lights to honor Wallin.

Like Wallin, mayor Wettschreck also served in the military.

He says it takes a special kind of person to do what Wallin did and devote his life to serving others.

He adds, “He was just a very enthusiastic young man, and he wanted to go out and get into law enforcement to help and to protect and to serve, and I don’t want to say that’s a rare thing today, but it’s certainly a very exciting thing to see a young man with that kind of attitude and enthusiasm and drive.”

The mayor says he expects a memorial service soon in the city. He adds that the city council will discuss other ways to honor Wallin in St. Michael.