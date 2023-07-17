Taking care of mental health for law enforcement after Friday’s tragedy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Friday is still fresh in the minds of everyone in the Fargo-Moorhead area, where one officer was shot and killed off of 25th St. S. in Fargo, ND. This incident also left two officers in critical condition and bystander with serious injuries. This situation will stick with local law enforcement and the community for years to come.

“We have to recognize our emotions. We have to be able to deal with those emotions as police officers but we’re still human.” said Cpt. Deric Swenson of Moorhead Police.

The harsh emotions that arose from that can impact anyone, even officers within local police departments. Some departments use different tactics on handling mental health. West Fargo Police uses peer support groups, chaplains and resources within the city to help their staff. While Moorhead has it’s own wellness coordinator in-house. Who is reminded of a quote by the beloved Mr. Rogers after Friday’s tragedy.

“When you encounter horrific things in the world, horrible tragedies. Look to the helpers. Certainly, looking to the amazing helpers in our community that really provide the hope for our community.” said Moorhead PD’s wellness coordinator, Aaron Suomala Folkerds.

After Friday’s tragedy, it has been a somber few days in the region. A moment that will live with these officers for the rest if their lives. But as Swenson puts it, they will support one another.