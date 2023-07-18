‘I think we’ll see the enormity of this’: Fargo Police Chief speaks after Friday’s fatal shooting

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski spoke about how the police dept. is doing after a fellow officer was killed on Friday.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – This continues to be a sensitive time for the community and the Fargo Police Dept. who is still in shock as they mourn the death of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

“Everyone is still traumatized. They’re still hurting and have heavy hearts,” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski. “We’re just working right now to make sure to put together a program that’s going to properly honor Jake.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said in his 39-year career, he’s dealt with hardships, where officers have died in the line of duty. Friday was tough for all involved.

“That doesn’t make it any easier, it’s just as difficult each time. And losing a colleague, a friend, it’s very difficult.” said Zibolski.

There are two officers still at the Sanford hospital recovering from their gunshot wounds. Zibolski said he is using this opportunity along with leadership to be there for one another as they deal with this harsh reality after Friday’s tragedy.

“It gives the ability to help steer these younger cops through this tragedy and help them work through it. So they can go forward and be productive and we don’t lose them along the way.” said Zibolski.

While there isn’t too much information available of why it happened, that doesn’t take away from the actions that were done to save others. I asked the chief about the importance of stopping this shooter on 25th St. S. before he could have gone elsewhere, such as the Downtown Street Fair.

“Well, I think it’s huge. I think as the results of the North Dakota BCI and the FBI investigation conclude and those results become known, I think we’ll see the enormity of this,” said Zibolski. “Me speculating, but I would agree as well that the actions of these officers, all of them were significant in preventing additional harm.”

According to the chief, we are waiting for the BCI and FBI to provide more details and give a timeline of what happened last Friday.