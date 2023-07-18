LIVE: How To Keep a Lot of Balls in the Air

A professional juggler teaches us how to pull it off ahead of the Night Bazaar this week.

FARGO — Are you struggling to juggle all your responsibilities?

Are you looking for help keeping all those balls in the air?

Or maybe you’re just looking to let loose and have some fun?

Professional juggler Lukas Brandon can help with that.

He makes appearances at the Night Bazaar to perform his juggling, body juggling, and other incredible feats, but this morning, he made time for the Morning Show.

Brandon explains some of the techniques he uses, gets us started, and talks about why it’s actually a way to relax in stressful situations.

https://folkways.org/nightbazaar