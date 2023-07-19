Prairie St. John’s launches new walk-in medication management program

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you suffer from mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and more you may understand the struggle of getting in to see a doctor to prescribe the medications that you may need.

Prairie St. John’s has launched a new program to combat this problem.

With a mission to offer hope and healing to individuals facing behavior health, mental health, and substance use challenges, they are hoping the new program will make it easier for people in the community to get the help they need.

“The importance of walk- in appointments, it’s offering people a better chance to either get back on their meds or begin their meds.” says Prairie St. John’s Psychiatric and Chemical Dependency Provider, Sarah Abbott.

This new walk-in medication management program gives people the chance to walk-in and see a provider on an outpatient basis.

These walk-in appointments are for medications specific to mental health and substance use challenges.

It’s available for all ages on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

“It’s hard in the community to get in to find somebody to manage meds. Walk-in appointments are for anyone who’s needing medication management.” says Abbott.

Prairie St. John’s offered an open house to showcase and raise awareness for their new walk-in services as well as their adult day treatment program.

“Like a tour, we’re offering a tour of people the ability and the opportunity to walk through and see what our program is about.” says Abbott.

During the open house, people toured the Adult Day Treatment Program, where the walk-in medication management program is available.

