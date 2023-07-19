Red River Valley Garden Tour returns to Fargo, Moorhead and Horace

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Red River Valley Garden Tour has returned, featuring the yards of six local homeowners.

Those lucky enough to get tickets can tour each gardeners’ unique work in Fargo, Moorhead, and Horace today and Thursday.

Proceeds are going to Fargo’s Growing Together Community Gardens, a local nonprofit focused on creating sustainable gardens in the community.

Event sponsors include Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society and Baker Garden & Gift.

“It’s really inspirational to see the work and creativity that people can put into their own yards, and it is great to be able to share it with other community members, who I am sure they share it with their friends and family all the time, but to bring the public to yards like this, and hopefully get some inspiration for their own yards.” says Rachel Sailer, Committee Chair, Red River Valley Garden Tour

Tickets are already sold out for the tour this year.