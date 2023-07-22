Clooten to become next superintendent of Devils Lake Public Schools

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – The principal of Wahpeton High School has accepted a job offer to become the next superintendent of Devils Lake Public Schools.

The Wahpeton School Board accepted Ned Clooten’s resignation this week and he is expected to start in Devils Lake Aug. 1.

Clooten replaces Matt Bakke who turned in his letter of resignation in June to take a job with Grand Forks Public Schools.

At his interview with the Devils Lake School Board, Clooten provided the board with the plan he would use to get adjusted to his first year of being a superintendent, and leading the Devils Lake School District.

The Wahpeton School Board is requiring Clooten to pay a $2,000 penalty for breaching his contract.