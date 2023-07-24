Adam’s Ribs: Judging The Devils Lake Ribfest

I had an opportunity this weekend that not many get. I got to eat 14 different ribs for free. Sometimes this job opens amazing doors for you.

The Devils Lake Chamber invited me to be a judge for their 8th annual Ribfest competition. Thank you for the opportunity. It’s always fun to head back to the city where I lived and worked for nearly four years.

It was a heck of an event. There were cornhole and volleyball tournaments, tons of kids games, and of course the overwhelming smell of 14 different rib cookers.

You know, that’s more ribbers than they even have at Fargo’s Ribfest.

Now, believe it or not, eating and judging 14 different ribs is hard work. You have tons of different flavors, sauces, spice and sweetness levels, a whole lot of wet wipes, the inevitable meat sweats.

I’m glad there were two other judges there too. It’s almost too much pressure for one stomach to take.

But we all performed our civic duty, and combined to determine the best of the best.

We even had a rib tasting tie-breaker to determine second and third place, so I really ate 16 ribs!

Congratulations to the winning rib makers, Stone Creek BBQ.

And if anyone ever needs their ribs judged, give me a call.