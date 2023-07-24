Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With FedEx Van Near Fergus Falls Identified

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a FedEx van north of Fergus Falls is identified as 39-year-old Michael Korby of Fergus Falls.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 22.

The driver of the delivery van, 26-year-old Jacob Walls of West Fargo, turned onto Jewett Lake Road into the path of Korby’s motorcycle.

Korby died at the scene while Walls was not injured.

He was cited.

The incident remains under investigation.