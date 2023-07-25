During our heatwave, experts warn of the dangers of leaving your child in a hot car

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Eleven kids have died because of heatstroke this year across the country, according to the National Safety Council.

Heatstroke usually happens when kids are left in unattended cars while their parents run a quick errand.

They can also be left in hot cars unintentionally if parents forget about them.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than adults.

With this week’s hot stretch, experts advise you to fine tune your habits and leave some stuff in your car as a way to remember your child is there.

“A car can heat up 20 degrees in just ten minutes. So, the inside temperature of a car is far greater than the outside temperature. Last year, we did a demonstration where the outside temperature was 97 and the interior of the car got up to 170. Children heat up even more quickly than adults. They cannot withstand that,” says Jody Jordet with the Sanford Children’s Safety Center.

She says crankiness and lack of energy are common signs.

If you think your child has heatstroke, take them to the ER immediately.